COVID-19 update: Kerala extends lockdown till May 23

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said

twitter-logoPTI | May 14, 2021 | Updated 18:52 IST
Representative Image

The Kerala government on Friday announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23 to contain the massive spread of COVID-19.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.

