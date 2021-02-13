'COVID-19 vaccine didn't implant genius father into my brain,' says Bill Gates' daughter after vaccination

Billionaire Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates informed her Instagram followers that she has had her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, adding that it 'sadly did NOT implant my genius father into my brain'.

24-year-old Jennifer's joke is a response to the wildly inaccurate conspiracy theories surrounding the idea that her father and Microsoft founder Bill Gates is in some way using the vaccine to get inside people's minds and track their every move.

A second-year medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York, Jennifer said: "It's been over a year since the SarsCOV2 variant emerged, and we now have more solutions, including immunisations, to help protect individuals and communities".

"I am beyond privileged to receive my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to mount a protective immune response to this virus. As a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice," Jennifer added.

She also expressed gratitude to 'the physicians, scientists, public health experts, pharmacists and so many others who made this achievement in modern medicine possible'.

Further, Jennifer also added that she would continue to wear a mask 'or two' and offered to provide resources to any of her 357,000 followers who were unsure why.

Scientists and doctors have recommended continuing wearing a mask even after getting vaccinated because individuals who receive the jab are still able to get and spread the virus. Additionally, the vaccine beneficiary does not gain immunity until at least 12 days after inoculation.

