CTET July 2020 exam: CTET 2020 registrations begin; here's all you need to know

CBSE will conduct the CTET 2020 exam on July 5, 2020. Eligible candidates can register between January 24 2020, and till 3pm February 24, 2020. The exam has two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is organised for those who want to teach Classes 1 to 5, whereas Paper 2 for those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Here's how to apply for the CTET 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website

Step 2: Click on the 'Application Form for CTET July 2020' tab

Step 3: Fill in details like application number, password and the security pin given.

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: After completing the application process and paying the exam fee, it is advised that you take a print of the 'registration confirmed' page

Application fee

CTET application fee for general and OBC candidates, who want to give either Paper 1 or Paper 2 is Rs 1,000. In case, the General and OBC candidates want to appear for both the papers, they have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200. For the SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee for one of the papers is Rs 500 whereas for both the exams, SC,ST and PwD candidates have to pay Rs 600.

Exam format

The CTET July 2020 exam will be an OMR based exam. The paper can be answered in both the mediums- Hindi and English. CTET exam is organized by the CBSE twice a year- in July and December.

