Delhi Fire News Live Updates: Death toll rises to 43; extremely horrific incident, says PM Modi

A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said. A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said. The fire was reported at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area. Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken. PM Narendra Modi described the incident as "extremely horrific". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.

10.34 AM: "Hurt by the news of the death of many people," says Rahul Gandhi.

10.33 AM: Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on Delhi fire incident: "It is a tragic incident. Investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it."

10.30 AM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he's reaching the site of fire incident.

10.21 AM:"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

10.17 AM: Death toll rises to 43 in #Delhi fire incident, according to police.

10.03 AM: "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives in fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi. My thoughts are with bereaved families," says BJP chief JP Nadda.

10.01 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. "I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis," he tweeted.

9.56 AM: Visuals from the Rani Jhansi Road.

9.50 AM: According to information, around 25 people were sleeping inside when the firing incident happened. "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened," Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said.

9.48 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called it a very "tragic news". "Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," he tweeted.

9.40 AM: Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has confirmed many of those who were brought to the hospital were declared brought dead.

9.30 AM: As many as 35 people have been killed in the major firing incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi.