Delhi coronavirus cases count: Total cases, deaths, cured patients, helpline, updates

Coronavirus Delhi: The number of cases in India is on a steady rise and Delhi is one of the most-severely affected states in the country. The state government has implemented several measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Most recently, the Delhi government made it mandatory for people in the city to wear masks while stepping out of their homes. The government has also sealed several areas in the city believed to be hotspots of coronavirus.

Here's all you need to know about the coronavirus in Delhi:

Delhi coronavirus cases, deaths, cured patients

The coronavirus count in Delhi has been on a steady rise. One of the earliest reported cases in the country was in Delhi. Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Delhi is 669, according to data by the Health Ministry. So far, 21 have been discharged and 9 have succumbed to the virus.

Delhi coronavirus helpline numbers

There are Central and state helpline numbers for people in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a dedicated coronavirus helpline number on WhatsApp -- 91 88000 07722. Once you add the number to your contacts, you can send a 'Hi' and you will receive all the relevant coronavirus updates and information.

One can also call the Central government's dedicated helpline number for Delhi -- 011-22307145. Alternatively, you can send a 'Hi' through WhatsApp on 91 9013151515. The Central government's WhatsApp helpline number is powered by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

Coronavirus in Delhi updates

Delhi government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks while stepping outside. People who are found without coronavirus would be penalised. It also sealed 20 areas that have been earmarked as hotspots of coronavirus. The government said that it would ensure door-to-door delivery of essential goods in the sealed areas. However, people will not be allowed in or out of the sealed areas. Some of these areas are in Malviya Nagar, Dwarka, IP Extension, West Vinod Nagar and Seemapuri.

Tablighi Jamaat cases: The Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin in March is believed to have accelerated the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The organisers also came under the scanner for alleged violation of various guidelines. The congregation was attended by an estimated 800 visitors from countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan, as well as by attendees from all across the country. The organisers have claimed that about 2,500 members were at Nizamuddin Markaz. It added that after the janta curfew and the subsequent Delhi government and nationwide lockdowns led to a large number of attendees getting stuck at the Markaz. According to the government, more than 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts have been put under quarantine.

