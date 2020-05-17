Delhi metro won't open in Lockdown 4.0; govt issues strict guidelines

Delhi metro rail services will remain closed till the end of the month as the government extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 31.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has placed metro services in the list of prohibited activities till May 31. After the order was released by the government late Sunday evening, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also informed that it will keep its services closed for commuters till the given date. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available," DMRC tweeted.

MHA, however, permitted inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, provided that consent is given by all states and UTs involved, the order stated. The central government has given the authority to states and UTs to decide on the intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses.

The Central government on Sunday announced an extension in coronavirus lockdown till May 31. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has ordered ministries,central and state governments to issue modification in the guidelines as necessary keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19, according the order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, India reported 4,987 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest 1 day spike, with 120 deaths in a day. The country's total number of confirmed cases jumped to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,946 active cases, 34,108 cured or discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,872 deaths.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31; India records 4,987 cases in 24 hours

Also read: Economic stimulus Tranche IV: Old wine in new bottle