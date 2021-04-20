Delhi Police creates green corridor to supply oxygen to hospital with COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Police created green corridors on Monday night to clear the path for two oxygen tankers that were heading to a hospital in Paschim Vihar. Through their initiative, the Delhi Police prevented a major crisis as the oxygen levels of 235 COVID-19 patients admitted to Balaji Action Hospital in Paschim Vihar had reached the critical mark.

The medical superintendent of Balaji Action Hospital had told Delhi Police that the hospital had a critically low level of oxygen in its Liquid Gas Tank. He added the lives of over 235 COVID-19 patients were at risk due to a shortage of oxygen in the hospital.

The hospital has stated that two tankers, transporting 14,000 litres and 5,500 litres of oxygen, were held up at the Noida and Faridabad borders because of the night curfew in the national capital.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police immediately dispatched two teams to the Delhi-Noida border and Delhi-Faridabad border to assist the stranded oxygen supply tankers.

"We immediately sent Emergency Response Vehicle to Pari Chowk and simultaneously another police vehicle was sent to Badarpur border with instructions to facilitate fast arrival of oxygen-carrying vehicles by creating green corridor on road," the police said.

Thanks to the Delhi Police creating the green corridor, the oxygen tankers were able to reach the hospital on time.

While this was happening, DCP Sudhanshu Dhama and other senior officers contacted other hospitals and managed to arrange multiple oxygen cylinders for Balaji Action Hospital. They received 10 oxygen cylinders from Saroj Hospital, 15 cylinders from Agrasen Hospital, 5 cylinders from ILBS Vasant Kunj and 10 cylinders from Fortis Hospital.

At the end of the ordeal, sufficient oxygen was supplied to Balaji Action Hospital. This averted a major crisis where the lives of 235 critical COVID-19 patients would have been on the line.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

