Delhi pollution: SC orders halt on construction activity, violators to be fined Rs 1 lakh

The Supreme Court on Monday put a stop on construction and development activity in the city due to the increase in air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court also announced a fine of Rs 1 lakh for violators. The apex court also announced that a fine of Rs 5,000 will be levied on anyone burning or dumping garbage. The Delhi air quality had dipped to 'severe' category last week, where it has remained for the past few days.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta has also asked the Centre and Delhi government to work together to deal with the issue of garbage dumping and burning as well as asked the authorities to sprinkle water on roads to contain dust.

The court also questioned the Delhi government's Odd-Even rule logic. It stated that banning one vehicle and allowing another is no solution to the situation. "What is needed is better public transport," the Supreme Court stated.

"Delhi has been choking every year and we have not been able to do anything... This can't be done in a civilised society. Governments are only passing the buck... Why should there be crop burning?" asked an irate Supreme Court.

The court also stated that "everyone from the Chief Secretary to Gram Pradhan will be held liable if there is any further incident of stubble burning."

Additionally, the Supreme Court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to appear in court on November 6. The court slammed the authorities and stated that people are losing precious years of their lives to such pollution.

Also read: Delhi pollution: 40% of residents want to leave city as air quality deteriorates, shows survey

Also read: Odd-even scheme kick-starts in Delhi; check rules, timings, penalty