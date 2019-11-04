Delhi pollution: 40% of residents want to leave city as air quality deteriorates, shows survey

While the Odd-Even scheme has been implemented on Monday, residents of Delhi-NCR do not seem to have much faith in the government's measures. According to a survey, 40 per cent of the citizens have given up on the government's ability to implement a robust policy to curb pollution and want to move out of Delhi-NCR.

According to a survey by LocalCircles, around 31 per cent said that they would equip themselves with air purifiers, plats, masks etc., while 16 per cent said that they would continue staying in Delhi but would travel during the period. A worrying 13 per cent said that they have no option but to cope with the rising pollution.

Last year, 35 per cent of respondents said that they would leave the city.

A lot of the respondents also complained about health conditions, which doctors have attributed to exposure to pollution, the LocalCircles survey said.

Around 13 per cent have said that one or more of their family members have visited the hospital already, while 29 per cent said that one or more of their family members have already consulted with a doctor. A total of 42 per cent of respondents said that one or more of their family members have already either visited the hospital or consulted a doctor, which is an increase from 30 per cent last year.

According to the survey, 44 per cent said that they were facing health issues but are yet to visit a doctor. Only 14 per cent said that they were not facing any issues.

As per the report, residents believe that there has been a collective failure of all the departments of the government to curb pollution. People responded by saying that they pay their taxes and at least expected the government to ensure breathable air, clean drinking water and roads free of potholes.

The survey, Coping with Pollution, conducted by LocalCircles, received more than 17,000 responses from people across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

