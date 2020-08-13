Delhi weather today: Heavy rains lash parts of NCR; to continue for two days

Business Today
August 13, 2020
Weather in Delhi: Heavy rains struck several parts of the national capital on early Thursday morning, providing a much-needed respite from sultry weather. The heavy downpour has caused waterlogging across various parts of Delhi such as Minto Road, Manekshaw Road, Dwarka underpass and areas near New Delhi Railway Station.


Meanwhile, the Met Department has predicted that thunderstorms accompanied with light to moderate rains would continue to take place in Delhi and areas adjoining the city. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity would continue to occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Bulandshahr, Gulothi", the IMD tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to Kuldeep Srivasatva, head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, heavy rains are likely in parts of NCR for the next two days. "The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture."

Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded mere 31.1 mm rainfall in August so far versus the normal 109.6 mm, a deficit of 72 per cent, according to a PTI report. Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations also reported 51 per cent and 77 per cent less rains in this month. In July 2020, Delhi had received 236.9 mm precipitation, which is 12 per cent more than the normal 210.6mmm.

