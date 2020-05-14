Delhi weather update: Dust storms in some parts of city, rain in other areas

Several parts of the national capital and surrounding regions witnessed a sudden change of weather along with strong winds and dust storms turning the sky dark on Thursday evening.

Parts of Delhi-NCR saw lightning, light showers along with gusty winds plummeting the average temperature by several degrees. The weather in the NCR was sunny in the morning. However, clouds covered the sky during the late afternoon, followed by strong winds and rainfall in the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (MeT) had earlier predicted fresh rainfall and thundershowers between May 13-14 over parts of north and northwest India. Additionally, because of the intensity of predicted conditions, an orange alert has been issued in four states and three union territories.

According to the Regional Weather Centre, New Delhi had earlier reported that NCR will witness rainfall on May 13 and 14 which will offer a brief respite from the soaring temperatures. The national capital region may witness cloudy weather and light rainfall through late Friday evening.

