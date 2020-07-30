Dil Bechara breaks records with 95 million viewers within 24 hours

After its premier on Disney+Hotstar, Dil Bechara has received the biggest opening of all time, the OTT platform claimed in a tweet but did not provide any numbers. Disney+Hotstar had made the film free to watch for all users in the country.

A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever. #DisneyPlusHotstar#Lovebreaksrecords#DilBechara#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplexpic.twitter.com/dwrnmumjVd - Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 25, 2020

The film was watched by 95 million viewers in the first 24 hours of its release, Mid-Day quoted independent tracking firm Ormax Media as saying. According to the daily, a representative of the firm believes that these viewership figures can be compared to the massive viewership figures of the popular HBO show Game of Thrones. The firm did not provide any further data.

"If one wants to, comparisons could be drawn between the viewership of Dil Bechara, and that of the much-acclaimed series Game of Thrones, and this was possible even though the latter had a pre-existing viewer-base, while the film did not. Then again, Hotstar promoted Dil Bechara from the onset, marketing its release date and time well in advance. Viewers showed up in unison to watch it," the representative told Mid-Day.

Dil Bechara was the last movie shot by Sushant Singh Rajput before his suicide on June 14. As it was the actor's last film there was massive anticipation regarding the movie. After its release, the film has become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb with a rating of 9.8 out of 10.

In Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput plays Manny who is suffering from osteosarcoma while Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu battling thyroid cancer. At present, the film is at the top position on IMDb in its 'Top Rated Indian Movies' list, moving past Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

The trailer of the film was released on July 6 and it quickly became the most liked video within 24 hours of release. The trailer has been watched more than 70 million times.

