Diljit Dosanjh posts elderly woman's video who sells food at roadside stall

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently posted a viral video of an elderly woman in Punjab's Jalandhar who makes a living by selling food at her roadside stall.

The 70-year-old woman whose video recently surfaced on social media can be heard explaining how she manages her two square meals by selling reasonably priced food at her makeshift shack. Diljit is among thousands of netizens moved by the plight of the woman.

The short clip shows her sitting at her tiny stall at Jalandhar's Phagwara Gate market in which she talks about how people spend thousands of rupees at expensive restaurants and hotels, while she sells paranthas, sabzi, and daal at affordable prices.

The woman goes on to say that she has to toil to make her ends meet and that she doesn't have a husband.

She says, "Kaam karde menu bade saal ho gaye ne (I have been working for many years)." When the person recording the video asks her if she is happy, the elderly woman replies by saying, in Punjabi, "what to do? I have to do this."

Phagwara Gate kol Beth de ne Bebe Ji .. Mere Paraunthe Pakke Jadon Jalandhar Side GEYA..Tusi v Zarur Ja Ke Aeyo ðð¾



Rab Di Raza ch Raazi Reh Ke Hasna Kisey Kisey Nu Aunda.. ðð¾



RESPECT pic.twitter.com/PwkJqZ3FlC â DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 1, 2020

The video has struck a chord with netizens, with thousands of them pledging to help her by visiting her tiny stall. Among them is Diljit Dosanjh, who also promised to visit her stall when in Jalandhar next.

The actor and singer also appealed to his followers to support the woman by eating at her roadside shack.

Meanwhile, Diljit is not the only celebrity who came out in her support, Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk also shared the woman's video on Instagram asking his fans and supporters to watch the video and visit the stall.

Singer Harrdy Sandhu was another celebrity who commended the woman's indomitable spirit and resolve in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Bebe tusi bahut himmati o."