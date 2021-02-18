'Ditto Shah Rukh': Twitterati can't keep calm as Aryan Khan debuts at IPL auction 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction is underway at Chennai right now with all 8 teams looking to add players to their squad. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was also spotted at the auction, bidding for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Aryan Khan has been a keen supporter of KKR, attending its matches right from the first season. He is often spotted with his father during the matches. But this was the first time he made an appearance at the auction.

Khan was spotted at the KKR table, looking dapper in his black shirt. Twitterati was surprised to see Khan at the auction. There have been many reactions on his appearance with some talking about how good he looks and others criticising the nepotism that led him there.

Other celebrities like Preity Zinta and Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnavi Mehta were also spotted at the event.

So good to see #AryanKhan at #IPLAuction2021.... He is freaking exact like ditto ditto copy of @iamsrk.... ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ pic.twitter.com/J0ANRhY4sx â â¤ï¸Sheeba Desaiâ¤ï¸ (@sheeba_desai) February 18, 2021

okay but why is no one talking about aryan khan in that black shirt ahhh â mah (@nefelibataaye) February 18, 2021

can't believe i'm saying this aryan khan looks so good omgð­ â smritiâ| ia (@305SHUBMAN) February 17, 2021

i forgot why am i watching #IPLAuction2021. is it for auction or for aryan khan? lmao ð¥ºâ¥ï¸ â ðð¢ð²ð ðð«ð ðð¢ð²ð (@PiyAhhhhhhhhh) February 18, 2021

When you have zero knowledge of cricket but still end up getting a spot on auction table Mr Aryan Khan #IPLAuction2021#IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/GUxpxJJ5lZ â Mratunjay (@mratun_ks) February 18, 2021

Never really cared about all the nepotism chatter until I saw Aryan Khan sit on the KKR table for the IPL auctions today. â Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) February 18, 2021

