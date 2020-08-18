Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 due to liver cirrhosis

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away at the age of 50 after battling with liver cirrhosis for two years. Kamat is best known for directing film 'Drishyam'. Kamat had multiple organ failure and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31.

Kamat was suffering form liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Kamat, who also made the action film Force and the Irrfan Khan-led Madaari, died at 4.24 pm.

The news of the director's death was confirmed by actor Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter. He wrote, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."





Actor Ajay Devgn, who teamed up with Kamat for the 2015 blockbuster "Drishyam", tweeted that his bond with the filmmaker was beyond their film.

"My equation with Nishikant was not just about 'Drishyam', a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," the 51-year-old actor wrote.

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant ð

John Abraham, the lead star of Kamat's two films -- "Force" and "Rocky Handsome" wrote, "Will not get over this...Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat"

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who featured in the filmmaker's Hindi debut "Mumbai Meri Jaan" in 2008, said she would always cherish the times spent with Kamat during the film's making.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', and it was an experience I will always value.

"My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace," she said.

Actor Arjun Rampal, who acted with Kamat in 2017's Daddy, said the filmmaker-actor's peaceful demeanour will be missed.



