DU PG Admission 2019: Admit card likely to be released soon, check details

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admissions to its postgraduate courses is scheduled to commence from July 3, 2019. The University is likely to release DUET Admit card 2019 soon on its official website- du.ac.in. It may be noted that no admit cards will be released in the offline mode and therefore candidates need to access it online. Students who are seeking to get admission in DU Postgraduate (PG) courses and have successfully registered themselves online for the same, can visit the official website of the varsity to download the admit card as soon as it is released. Candidates will be required to login using their login credentials on the website of DU.

Candidates must note that the DU PG Admit card will only be allocated to them if they are deemed eligible for appearing in the DUET 2019 for admission to PG courses of the varsity. DU admit card will contain important information like the name of the candidate, roll number, exam centre, exam timings and other important guidelines that will be helpful in effectively appearing for the entrance examination and therefore must be kept safe by the candidate. In case of any discrepancy found in the admit card, the applicants must immediately report the same to the concerned examination authorities.

The candidates are required to carry their DUET admit card 2019 with them to the examination centre on the day of the exam. It must be noted that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to present a valid admit card on the day of the DU PG entrance examination. It is also recommended that candidates carry multiple copies of the admit card with them in order to avoid any contingency.

This year, around 1,54,075 candidates had registered for admission to the PG programmes offered by DU for the academic session of 2019-20.

