Eid 2020: Wishes, messages to send to your friends on Eid-al-Adha

Popularly known as Bakrid, Eid-al-Adha is regarded as a significant festival in the Muslim community in India and globally. This year, Eid-al-Adha began on July 30, 2020 and will continue till the evening of July 31, 2020. This festival is also referred to as Qurban Bayarami or Eid Qurban. As people all over the country gear up to celebrate Bakrid 2020, here are some wishes, messages that you can share with your friends to make their Eid special:

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak

This blessed day is for saying thank you to the almighty for all he has given to us. May he grant all your prayers and fulfill all your dreams. Eid-al-Adha 2020 Mubarak

Here's wishing you a blissful Eid-al-Adha 2020

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak

May Allah bless with kindness, patience and love. Bakrid Mubarak 2020.

I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for all your obstacles to vanish soon. Happy Bakrid to you and your family.

Here's wishing you and your family peace, happiness, harmony, good health and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

Let this Eid-al-Adha be an occasion of sharing love with friends and family. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak to your family.

May the choicest blessings of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Happy Eid-al-Adha