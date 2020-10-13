Business Today
Loading...

Ek Bandar... TV ke Andar: Anand Mahindra announces winners of caption contest

The business tycoon who is a regular on the social media keeps sharing interesting and sometimes humorous takes on social and civic issues

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | October 13, 2020 | Updated 16:06 IST
Ek Bandar... TV ke Andar: Anand Mahindra announces winners of caption contest
Anand Mahindra had tweeted a photograph of a monkey sitting on a DTH dish

Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced the winners of a recent contest to provide the best captions for an image of a monkey perched on a DTH dish. Mahindra tweeted, "Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn't a 'fastest fingers first' contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall. Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks!"


The two most inventive captions that won the contest were DTH: Direct to Hanumanji and Ek Bandar..... TV ke Andar.

Mahindra had tweeted, "In times like these, I can't think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle... Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2pm IST 11 October."

Here are some other interesting reactions to Mahindra's tweet

The business tycoon who is a regular on the social media keeps sharing interesting and sometimes humorous takes on social and civic issues. Mahindra recently posted a funny tweet on the power outage in Mumbai. Mahindra said, "Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the internet are intact and moving at the speed of light..."

Last month, Anand Mahindra helped 'canal man' Laungi Bhuiyan of Bihar by gifting him a free tractor. Bhuiyan carved out a 3km-long canal single-handedly to irrigate his barren farmlands.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Mahindra and Mahindra group | Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman | Anand Mahindra | anand mahindra tweets
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close