Ek Bandar... TV ke Andar: Anand Mahindra announces winners of caption contest

Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced the winners of a recent contest to provide the best captions for an image of a monkey perched on a DTH dish. Mahindra tweeted, "Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn't a 'fastest fingers first' contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall. Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks!"





Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasnât a âfastest fingers firstâ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1@TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks! pic.twitter.com/0L5QIMRuIb â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

The two most inventive captions that won the contest were DTH: Direct to Hanumanji and Ek Bandar..... TV ke Andar.

Mahindra had tweeted, "In times like these, I can't think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle... Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2pm IST 11 October."

Here are some other interesting reactions to Mahindra's tweet

The business tycoon who is a regular on the social media keeps sharing interesting and sometimes humorous takes on social and civic issues. Mahindra recently posted a funny tweet on the power outage in Mumbai. Mahindra said, "Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the internet are intact and moving at the speed of light..."

Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the Internet are intact & moving at the speed of light... pic.twitter.com/qi7phM2OKp â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

Last month, Anand Mahindra helped 'canal man' Laungi Bhuiyan of Bihar by gifting him a free tractor. Bhuiyan carved out a 3km-long canal single-handedly to irrigate his barren farmlands.