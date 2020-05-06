Elon Musk names son 'X AE A-12'; girlfriend explains what it means!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes (original name Claire Boucher) on Monday shared a photo of their newborn on Twitter. Interestingly, Musk has named his son "X AE A-12 Musk".

When netizens asked Musk about the cryptic name, Musk's girlfriend responded, "'X' stands for the unknown variable", 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love&/ artificial intelligence), 'A-2' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, or in Grime's words, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent".

â¢X, the unknown variable âï¸ â¢Ã, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) â¢A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ð¤ + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (âï¸ð metal rat) - ê§ à¼ Gâiêªâes à¼ê§ ððð å°ä»å¥³ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes added, "A= Archangel, my favorite song", before wrapping things up with the words "metal rat". Metal rat is a reference to this year according to the Chinese zodiac. This year is the year of the rat.

Musk also applied photo filter in his son's pic. One of the them read "savage" below the baby's right eye.

X AE A-12 Musk is Elon's sixth child. He had five sons with ex-wife Justine Wilson. X AE A-12 Musk is his Boucher's first child. Musk and Grimes came out as a couple in May 2018 at that year's Met Gala.