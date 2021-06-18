ESPL 2021: Important details including format, dates and where to watch

ESports Premier League 2021, also known as ESPL 2021, is a franchise-based esports league tournament that is being organised by India Today Gaming. The nationwide esports tournament is the first of its kind Free Fire tournament to be held in the country. In ESPL 2021, teams battle it out against rivals to represent eight different cities of India. Infinix Mobile, a leading smartphone manufacturing company, was recently awarded the title sponsorship of ESPL 2021.

ESPL 2021 is the first-ever third-party Free Fire multi-city tournament to have been organised in the country with such a humongous prize pool. ESPL 2021 has a massive prize pool of Rs 25,00,000 distributed among the top 8 teams of the ESPL 2021 grand finals. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bangalore.

Apart from the prize money, ESPL 2021 will give all eight teams and their players' full media coverage across platforms which as digital, print, TV, and more.

ESPL 2021 format

ESPL 2021 has been divided into four phases. The first phase will be organised for amateur and semi-professional teams from across India. Only 88 teams from this round will qualify through the 2nd phase of the ESPL 2021. In the next phase, the qualified teams will be joined by 8 invited teams. The teams who manage to qualify to the next phase will represent the eight cities as mentioned above. In Phase 4 of ESPL, the eight top teams from the eight cities will battle it out for the prize pool. The ESPL 2021 grand finals are scheduled for August 29th, 2021.

ESPL 2021 important dates

Phase One registrations for ESPL 2021 are now open. Amateur and semi-professional teams can register themselves for the esports tournament. Phase 1 of ESPL 2021 will be conducted in four groups. The registration for each group are as follows:

Group A

Registration start: May 1, 2021, 00:00

Registration End: Jun 14, 2021, 00:00

Group B

Registration start: Jun 16, 2021, 00:00

Registration End: Jun 24, 2021, 00:00

Group C

Registration start: Jun 26, 2021, 00:00

Registration End: Jul 4, 2021, 00:00

Group D

Registration start: Jul 6, 2021, 00:00

Registration End: Jul 14, 2021, 00:00

Where to watch ESPL 2021 group stage matches

Those interested can watch the live streams for the matches in six languages. These include including Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali. Live streams on the qualifying matches will be available on the YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today Gaming along with India Today and AajTak.

Also Read: ESPL 2021 signs Tiger Shroff as Free Fire tournament's brand ambassador; boasts Rs 25 lakh pool prize

Also Read: ESPL 2021: Free Fire game in ESports Premier League; win massive cash prizes