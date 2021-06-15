ESPL 2021: Free Fire game in ESports Premier League; win massive cash prizes

India Today's Gaming division announced India's first-ever franchise-based Esports league, the Esports Premier League (ESPL), comprising Free Fire as an esports title. Organisers have teamed up with smartphone maker Infinix Mobile, known for its stylish and attractive designs, as the title sponsor.

Registrations for the phase 2 group for Free fire game in ESPL will begin at midnight on June 15 (Tuesday) and last till June 24 (Thursday).

The online tournament organised by India Today Gaming and Infinix will have 88 teams (22 teams each in Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D) competing to win 4 levels of the game. The team which wins all the 4 levels of this Esport tournament will be crowned as Champions.

Participating teams will be able to bag massive cash prizes. First prize winner will get Rs 12 lakh whereas the second prize winner will get Rs 6 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

"This pandemic and the resultant lockdown have contributed to propelling the esports industry into mainstream entertainment. India Today's Gaming and Esports platform will provide a thrilling experience to its users through a wide range of games, online tournaments and an opportunity to win exciting prizes. These are very exciting times as smartphone users continue to grow exponentially, and I believe the partnership with Infinix Mobile will help intensify our mission of taking Esports to the next level in India," Kalli Purie, India Today Group Vice Chairperson said while announcing the partnership with Infinix Mobile.

Also read: ESPL 2021: India Today Gaming announces ESports Premier League; Check out details