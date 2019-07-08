FCI Recruitment Result 2019: Phase-I results for North zone declared, know how to check scores

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the FCI Recruitment Phase-I Result 2019 for the North Zone on its official website- recruitmentfci.in. FCI Recruitment Result for the remaining zones is likely to be released soon. Candidates who are looking forward to check their FCI Recruitment Result can visit the official website of FCI for all the latest updates.

It may be noted that the FCI Recruitment Phase-I Examinations were conducted from May 31 to June 2, 2019. The FCI Recruitment is being conducted for filling up as many as 4103 vacancies in FCI including those of AG, Junior Engineer, Steno positions, among others. The FCI Recruitment has been divided into various zones such as- North, West, East, Northeast and South Zones. As of now, the FCI Recruitment Results for North Zone have been released.

Here's how to check FCI Recruitment Result:

Step-1: Visit the official website of FCI.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link for FCI Recruitment Result.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step-4: Click on Submit.

Step-5: FCI Recruitment Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

It may be noted that out of the total 4,103 vacancies, 1999 positions are for the North Zone, 540 positions are for the South Zone, 538 positions are for the East Zone, 735 positions are for the West Zone, and 291 positions are for the North East Zone.

