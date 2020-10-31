Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020: Here are some best deals on smartphones

Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020, which began on October 29 and will continue until November 4, offers another opportunity for people who missed out on the previous festive sales to book one's favourite gadgets at a discounted price. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative offers and discounts on various product categories.

Flipkart's Big Billion Day sales, which lasted from October 16 to 21, have managed to led the first week of online festive season sale against its rival Amazon's Great Indian Festive Sale, making up for 90 per cent of the total sales of an estimated $4.1 billion.

According to a Redseer report, the total sales grew by 55 per cent year-on-year to $4.1 billion in 2020, from $2.7 billion last year. Mobile phones led the category sales and with affordability playing big on consumers mind as buyers preferred affordable price ranges this year for almost all product categories.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020, Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available for purchase at Rs 79,999 as opposed to its market price of Rs 1,06,600. One can further avail an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 by using an Axis Bank credit card.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple's iPhone SE with 64GB of internal storage is available for Rs 32,999 as opposed to MRP of Rs 42,500 on Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2020. The Axis Bank credit card users can further avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on this purchase.

Apple iPhone XR

Flipkart, in its festive Big Diwali Sale 2020, is offering Apple's iPhone XR with 64GB storage at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 against its market price of Rs 52,500.

Users can also avail an instant discount worth up to Rs 14,360 with an exchange offer. Additionally, Axis Bank customers can grab an additional 10 per cent off by making a payment with the bank's cards.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The e-commerce giant is offering Samsung's Galaxy S20+ for Rs 49,999 as against its original price of Rs 83,000.

Additionally, one can also try the bundled exchange offer with up to Rs 14,850 as an additional discount on this Big Diwali Sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is also available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 59,999. Furthermore, one can also avail a no-cost EMI option. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup at the back.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG's G8X ThinQ smartphone, in Flipkart's Big Diwali sale of 2020, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 24,990 as compared to its original price of Rs 70,000.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 against its MRP of Rs 16,999, which is around Rs 2,000 lower than its usual cost online.

Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-MP quad-camera setup at the back of the smartphone. The M2 Pro smartphone gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

