Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale returns on October 21; discounts, offers revealed

E-commerce giant Flipkart is ready to host another big Diwali sale after ending its first-round on October 16. Flipkart's "Big Diwali Sale", will start from October 21 (Monday) and will end on October 25 (Thursday). However, early access will be provided to Flipkart Plus subscribers at 8pm on Sunday, October 20. Ahead of the five-day sale, the e-commerce giant has given a sneak peak of discounts on its official website.

In the first teaser of upcoming offers, Flipkart revealed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera, will be sold for Rs 11,999, instead of Rs 15,999. The Redmi Note 7S, priced at Rs 11,999, will be sold for Rs 8,999 and Vivo Z1 Pro will be sold for Rs 12,990, instead of Rs 15,999. Moreover, most of the smartphones during the Big Diwali Sale will be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers, the e-tailer added.

Further, the online retailer also said that they would provide up to 50 per cent off on more than 50,000 TVs and appliances during the Diwali sale. The company would give up to 90 per cent off on electronics and other accessories.

The new sale is also touted to offer up to 80 per cent off on watches, kurtas, shoes and other segments, mentioned Flipkart on its website.

The Bangalore-based firm will also provide additional discounts under its 'Dhamaka Deals" on mobile phones, TVs, and electronic devices at 12am, 8am, and 4pm during the sale days. Likewise, Flipkart's traditional promotions--"Rush Hour" and "Maha Price Drop" will also be available.

Flipkart also claimed that customers would be able to avail 10 per cent instant discount by using SBI debit and credit cards during the Big Diwali Sale.

