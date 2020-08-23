Govt allows film, TV shoots amid coronavirus pandemic; issues safety norms

The government, on Sunday, announced a series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that the SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministry.

Javdekar said everyone on the film or television sets will have to wear masks, only the actors facing the camera will be exempted from wearing masks.

Moreover, thermal screening at entry points will be mandatory and social distancing of six feet should be maintained. Asymptomatic persons will not be allowed on the premises.

The government has also advised the use of the Aarogya Setu app on film/TV sets.

The government has also mandated the temperature setting of ACs in the range of 24-30 degrees celsius.

The guidelines also advised production houses to prevent visitors or audiences on sets.

Common locations, such as sets, cafeteria, edit rooms, make up rooms, vanity van, washrooms must be sanitised regularly.

For outdoor shooting, necessary coordination with the local authorities will have to be ensured to minimise and manage spectators.

The guidelines forbid the sharing of makeup items, wigs, costumes.

Production of films and television programmes has been put on hold since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

