Happy Durga Puja 2020: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status to share with family, friends

The much-awaited festival of West Bengal -- the Durga Puja -- has begun. On this pious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, promising he will join the celebrations via video conferencing and extend his greetings today.

PM Modi also wrote: "Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness, and good health."



Durga Puja celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. It's a five-day festival that will also be celebrated in other states like Assam, Odisha, and Tripura.

This year, the celebration will remain muted due to the public health crisis triggered by the coronavirus. Both Centre and state governments have advised people to stay at home as much as possible to prevent the transmission of the virus. In fact, Calcutta High Court has also put a cap on people entering the Durga Pandals due to the health emergency.

People can still participate in festival fervour virtually and wish their relatives 'Happy Durga Puja'.

Here are Durga Puja WhatsApp wishes, SMSes, messages and Facebook status to wish your loved ones:

1. Wishing a lovely Durga Puja full of happiness and prosperity. Best wishes to everyone.

2. I wish Goddess Durga to come home with good luck and her eternal blessings. Happy Durga Puja.

3. May the divine blessing of Maa Durga always be with you and your family. Have fun at the biggest festival that we ever have! May Maa Durga bless you.

4. Having you in my life is the biggest blessings of all. I keep thanking Maa every year because of this blessing. Happy Durga Puja to my beloved one!

5. It is time to welcome Maa Durga and celebrate for all the glory and blessing - she has blessed us throughout the year! Let's make this Durga Puja a memorable one.

6. Happy Durga Puja! I hope this Durga Puja is full of fun and beautiful moments for you. May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, prosperity, and joy.

7. Take my warm greetings for the upcoming Durga Puja. Stay safe and have fun with your family and friends. May the blessings of Maa Durga always be with you.

8. Let go of all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because the goddess Durga has arrived to make your life incredibly awesome. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

9. The goddess of power, strength, and truth has arrived once again with the promise of a joyful year ahead. Welcome her with the warmth of your heart and let the celebration begin!

10. It's a great time to thank Maa for blessing me with this amazing and supportive family. May maa help us to overcome every challenge in our life.