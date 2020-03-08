Happy International Women's Day 2020: Quotes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Women have fought for a long time to be considered equal in society. The International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8 every year, is a celebration of a century of this struggle for economic, social, cultural land political equality. Here's a list of Women's Day quotes, messages to share with women in your life. You can put them as your Facebook and WhatsApp status to mark the significance of women in your life:

Women's Day messages

A woman can be powerful without being aggressive. Isn't it amazing? May the marvellous feminine energy cover our world with its warmth and greatness. Happy Women's day to all of us!

Women are the world's greatest inspiration. Let's praise our muses and never forget how amazing and wonderful they are. Respect and cherish them every single day. Happy Women's day!

Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. Happy Women's Day.

A woman is so much more than just a human being. She has Gods power to create a life, to cope with so much pain and somehow always end up being the strongest one in every room. Happy Women's Day to all Goddesses out there!

We all know that this world would mean nothing without a woman or a girl. Women are stronger than anyone can imagine. Let's celebrate their endless power today. Happy Women's day.

Some quotes from famous people around the world celebrating the strength of women:

"Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman" -Mary Kom

"The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before." -Albert Einstein

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." - Michelle Obama

"A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it's in hot water." -Eleanor Roosevelt

"Freedom cannot be achieved unless the women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression." -Nelson Mandela

