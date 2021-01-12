Happy Lohri 2021: Check out 2021 Lohri Wishes, Facebook Messages, Whatsapp Status, Images

Lohri is celebrated with much enthusiasm in India, especially in the Northern region. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 13. The festival is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs, especially those living in North India. Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival is significant for farmers as it marks the end of the harsh and cold winter and the beginning of warmer season.

Bonfires are a common occurrence on Lohri as people gather around them to celebrate the festival. How people will celebrate Lohri during the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen. Even if people can't celebrate by meeting in person, they can always send Lohri wishes to each other. Here is a collection of Lohri wishes, WhatsApp Statuses, Facebook Messages and Images that readers can share with their loved ones.

2021 Lohri Wishes

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Lohri!

May your days be filled with joy, weeks of happiness, months filled with prosperity, and years of celebrations are sent your way. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.

Let's do bhangra and gidda to lighten up the faces on the day of Lohri. Happy Lohri 2021!

May the tasty makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, and sweet gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity to your life this festive season. Happy Lohri!

Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri!

2021 Lohri WhatsApp Status and Facebook Messages

May this Lohri fire enlighten your world with the warmth of joy, happiness, and love. Happy Lohri!

You are the pilot of your plane, so I wish you achieve the energy and motivation to overcome all obstacles in your life. Happy Lohri 2021!

Let the Lohri bonfire give you warmth and happiness, and the revdi and gajhak sweeten our friendship. Happy Lohri!

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til, Udi patang te khil geya dil, Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti, Rabb kare sabda bhala… Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy Lohri!

No tear, no fear khao mungfali aur foole aap ko 4 din phele Lohri ke bale bale

May all your obstacles be burned into the Lohri bonfire and your life gets sweetened with happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family.May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love.

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!

2021 Lohri Images

