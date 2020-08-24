Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for coronavirus. He was already in quaratine at his residence in Chandigarh for the past three days after meeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who tested positive last week.

Khattar, who met Shekhawat last week, was tested for coronavirus on August 21, but his report came negative. He was tested again on Monday and was found infected with the virus.

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar said in a tweet.

I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately. â Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 24, 2020

Earlier today, Haryana state assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta also tested positive for coronavirus. The dvelopment comes merely two days before the Monsoon session of Haryana assembly was scheduled to begin.

"Yesterday I had my COVID-19 test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am going into home quarantine on doctors' advice. I request that all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," Gupta tweeted.

à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ covid-19 à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤¬à¥à¤¯à¤¤ à¤ à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¡à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥à¤® à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ª à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¯à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ â Gian Chand Gupta (@GianChandBjp) August 24, 2020

