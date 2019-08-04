HC order shuts Delhi's 50 year old Daryaganj book bazaar

The iconic Sunday book market at Delhi's Daryaganj has shut down after 50 years. The Sunday Kitab Bazaar situated in Old Delhi is now closed after the Municipal Corporation's order.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the market to be closed earlier. The North Municipal Corporation followed up with the order and closed the market completely. The historic book market which has been popular amongst book lovers has been running since last several decades.

The market used to be open on every Sunday and catered to each and every demand of customers, be it literary books, children's books or academic books and that too at dirt cheap prices. The market was a hit amongst the youth from across the country.

The market was closed once in the year 1990 after the public movement. However, after the prominent social personalities came forward to get the market to open again, the entire matter came into the limelight and the market was restarted.

Ashfaq, who has been setting up his shop in this market since the year 1970 said that he has spent his entire life here at the bazaar and now his son has taken over the shop and his responsibilities.

But Ashfaq is quite disappointed with the news and said that he is unhappy that at this age he has to see the market being shut down. However, he expressed hope that the government will not shut the book market.

Meanwhile, Jai Prakash, chairman of the Standing Committee of North MCD said that he was not unaware of any such order by the Delhi High Court but articulated that the corporation will follow with the order.

