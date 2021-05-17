'I drink cow urine every day, so don't have COVID': BJP MLA Pragya Thakur says; watch viral video

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, known for her controversial statements, has stated that cow urine can cure lung infection caused by COVID-19. Thakur was addressing the crowd at a function. Thakur also stated that she drinks cow urine, also known as 'gau mutra', every day and in doing so has protected herself from COVID-19 infection. The BJP MLA was not wearing a mask during her address.

"If we have desi gau mutra (urine from an indigenous cow) every day, then it cures lung infection from Covid. I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don't have to take any medicine against corona and I don't have corona," Pragya Thakur can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media. "Cow urine, is a life-saver," she added.

Two years ago in 2019, Thakur had stated that taking a mixture of cow urine and other cow products had cured her cancer.

In December last year, BJP MLA Pragya Thakur was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital in December 2020 as she was experiencing COVID-19 induced symptoms.

Thakur's statements have come at a time when the nation is dealing with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which was pushed the healthcare infrastructure of the country to its limits. Healthcare experts have repeatedly warned people against using alternative cures being offered for COVID-19 treatment.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had stated that there was no scientific evidence that showed that cow dung or urine is effective against coronavirus. "There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine boosts immunity against COVID-19," Dr JA Jayalal, the head of IMA, told Reuters.

This is not the first time that leader of the ruling party has claimed that cow urine is effective at preventing and treating coronavirus. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh BLP MLA Surendra Singh had also claimed that drinking cow urine had protected him from COVID-19 infection. He had recommended ingesting cow urine with cold water.

