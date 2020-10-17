'I stand and applaud': Anand Mahindra on rickshaw driver's son who's first Indian to join UK's National Ballet School

Business mogul Anand Mahindra, who is known for being active on social media recently shared the story of Kamal Singh, the son of an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Vikaspuri, who made it to the English National Ballet School, UK. Kamal Singh is the first Indian dancer to get admission into the prestigious National Ballet School.

Mahindra tweeted, "A friend in the UK sent me this clipping... A Delhi e-rickshaw driver's son gets entry to the UK's most prestigious ballet school. In the middle of a global lockdown, we get to see a young man unlock his entire world and his future. I stand and applaud. "





A friend in the U.K sent me this clipping... A Delhi e-rickshaw driverâs son gets entry to the the UKâs most prestigious ballet school. In the middle of a global lockdown, we get to see a young man unlock his entire world & his future. I stand and applaud...ððð pic.twitter.com/sB2cTZMCnq â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2020

The 20 year old, also known as Noddy, started training for ballet at the age of 17 and 'didn't even know what ballet was' before his training began. According to the news clipping shared by Mahindra, Singh said that he was inspired by the Bollywood dance film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and reading about the choreographer of the film led him to start dance lessons.

Singh had arranged the necessary fees via crowdfunding with the help of fundraising platform Ketto and Bollywood celebrities like Hritik Roshan in mere 14 days. He established the crowdfunding effort after the offer letter stated the fees amounted to around $10,331 coupled with the costs of living in one of the poshest areas of London. Around 250 people donated 20,000 pounds or over $25,000 in the campaign.