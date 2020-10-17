Business Today
Loading...

'I stand and applaud': Anand Mahindra on rickshaw driver's son who's first Indian to join UK's National Ballet School

First Indian to join UK's prestigious ballet school: The 20 year old, also known as Noddy, started training for ballet at the age of 17 and 'didn't even know what ballet was' before his training began

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | October 17, 2020 | Updated 13:12 IST
'I stand and applaud': Anand Mahindra on rickshaw driver's son who's first Indian to join UK's National Ballet School
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahndra had shared the inspirational story of Delhi's Kamal Singh who made it to the National Ballet School in UK

Business mogul Anand Mahindra, who is known for being active on social media recently shared the story of Kamal Singh, the son of an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Vikaspuri, who made it to the English National Ballet School, UK. Kamal Singh is the first Indian dancer to get admission into the prestigious National Ballet School.

Mahindra tweeted, "A friend in the UK sent me this clipping... A Delhi e-rickshaw driver's son gets entry to the UK's most prestigious ballet school. In the middle of a global lockdown, we get to see a young man unlock his entire world and his future. I stand and applaud. "


The 20 year old, also known as Noddy, started training for ballet at the age of 17 and 'didn't even know what ballet was' before his training began.  According to the news clipping shared by Mahindra, Singh said that he was inspired by the Bollywood dance film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and reading about the choreographer of the film led him to start dance lessons.

View this post on Instagram

My First ever Performance at @ifbc.studioofficial Aâs Principal Role Ferkhad (Legend of Love) Thank you so much maestro @fernandoaguileraindiaofficial for believing in me and giving me a golden chance to perform in your production I was so new but teacher always knew the talent of the studentâs. I had an Amazing experience sharing Stage with IFBC members..!! Here with my partners as Main Role Shireen - Manya Goyal, @shaiylataneja @thepianojournal !! Music by ; Arif Melikov Choreographer: Fernando Aguilera after Yuri Grigorovich. Classical Ballet in 3 acts Premiere of this production: 23 March 1961, Kirov Theatre, Leningrad (St.Petersburg), USSR A unique opportunity to experience this splendid tale of forbidden love, self-sacrifice, jealousy and suffering. Featuring dance movements, sets and costumes inspired by the Middle East, this stunning ballet, which uses pure dance to tell the story, is further enriched by the talent of the Mariinsky troupe. Yuri Grigorovichâs A Legend of Love premiered in 1961 while he was head of the Kirov (Mariinsky) Ballet, with Rudolf Nureyev in the lead role of Ferkhad.

A post shared by Kamal singh (@kamalsinghballetdancer) on

Singh had arranged the necessary fees via crowdfunding with the help of fundraising platform Ketto and Bollywood celebrities like Hritik Roshan in mere 14 days. He established the crowdfunding effort after the offer letter stated the fees amounted to around $10,331 coupled with the costs of living in one of the poshest areas of London. Around 250 people donated 20,000 pounds or over $25,000 in the campaign.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Anand Mahndra | Kamal Singh | National Ballet School UK | First Indian to join UK's prestigious ballet school
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close