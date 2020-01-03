IIT-Delhi likely to release GATE-2020 admit card on Friday; check exam schedule, important dates

GATE admit card 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) is likely to release GATE examination admit card on Friday. Candidates appearing for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination can download their admit card by visiting the website-- gate.iitd.ac.in.

The GATE 2020 examination will be conducted on 25 subjects on February 1 (Saturday), 2 (Sunday), 8 (Saturday) and 9 (Sunday) in 2020.

The tentative timings of GATE 2020 examination are--9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The results will be most likely declared on March 16, 2020 (Monday).

How to download GATE 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'GATE 2020 admit card'

Step 3: Login with your credentials

Step 4: Your GATE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print for future reference

Around 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination.

GATE 2020: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must be a graduate in engineering and technology. Master's degree in any relevant science subject will also work.

2. Candidates with back (below passing mark) in any of the subjects in their qualifying examination will have to upload a copy of marksheet of the final year, issued from their institute. Internet downloaded marksheet will not be considered in this case.

3. Candidates who are expected to finish their courses , will have to upload a signed copy of certificate from the Head of Department of institute or a copy of marksheet.

GATE 2020: Important dates

1. Registration process: September 3, 2019

2. Deadline of GATE 2020 application process: September 24, 2019

3. Extended closing date of submission of application form: October 1, 2019

4. Last date to change the 'examination centre' city: November 15, 2019

5. Admit card: GATE 2020 admit card will be released on January 3, 2020

6. Examination date: February 1, 2, 8 and 9 next year

7. Result date: The GATE 2020 result will be declared on March 16, 2020

About GATE examination:

GATE is a national level examination, which is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture.

Candidates who will clear GATE 2020 exam will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IITs, NITs, GFTIs and IISc apart from other technical institutes.

