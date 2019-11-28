Business Today
Gate 2020: IIT Delhi releases papers schedule; check out exam details, timings

IIT-Delhi, which has released the exam schedule today, will conduct the GATE examination on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Screengrab taken from official website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the exam schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020.

The exam will be conducted in 8 sessions for 25 subjects.

Around 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination. The candidates who have applied for the GATE 2020 examination can check the below-mentioned schedule.

Gate 2020 Date Sheet

  • February 1: IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 1: CY, ME2, PI (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
  • February 2: AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 2: AE, AG, EC, GG (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
  • February 8: EE, EY, TF (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 8: CS (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
  • February 9: CE1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 9: CE2 (14.30 pm to 5.30 pm)

