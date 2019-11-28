Gate 2020: IIT Delhi releases papers schedule; check out exam details, timings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the exam schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020.

IIT-Delhi, which has released the exam schedule today, will conduct the GATE examination on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

The exam will be conducted in 8 sessions for 25 subjects.

Around 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination. The candidates who have applied for the GATE 2020 examination can check the below-mentioned schedule.

Gate 2020 Date Sheet