IMF's Gita Gopinath shares Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati clip praising her, says 'won't get over it'

International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Friday shared a video from television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Twitter in which host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about the former to a contestant.

Gopinath, who is a "huge" fan of Bachchan, called the video special and said she won't get over it.

Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE - Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021

Gopinath, who was born in India, is the Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the IMF. She is on leave of public service from Harvard University's Economics department where she is the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and of Economics. Earlier, she was the Economic Adviser to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from 2016-18.

In the video, Bachchan asks the contestant to identify the organisation for which Gita Gopinath works as chief economist since.

Praising Gopinath, Bachchan, in the video, says, "Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate it to economy."

He also took to Twitter for thanking Gopinath, saying that he said every word about her with "earnestness".

thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. ð https://t.co/VuyJCjfyCI - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2021

However, not everyone was happy with the veteran actor's remarks about Gopinath, with some Twitter users calling them sexist.

Wasn't it a sexist comment? You okay with that? - Aabhas Chauhan (@aabhas_says) January 22, 2021

So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement. Bet you he wouldn't have made a mention if, say, @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen. Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath : keep the flag flying high! - Jaideep Mehta (@jaideep400) January 22, 2021

Don't you think he was being sexist here? Etna khubsurat face or economy!!! What does that mean? - RIP_My_Emotionsðð (@beautifulgirly0) January 22, 2021

It's rather insulting to say that beautiful women can't be intelligent. - TÄrÄ (@Tara_nl_in) January 22, 2021

I didn't like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr. Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can't be economists. - Namita Gidwani (@namita_gidwani) January 22, 2021

