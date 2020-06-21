Chinese soldiers' dead bodies were lying all over near Galwan river, India handed them back to China

After the violent faceoff, the dead bodies of Chinese soldiers were honourably handed over to China by the Indian Army. Several Chinese dead bodies were scattered on the ground near Galwan river or Patrolling Point (PP) 14 after the clash with the Indian troops on the night of June 15-16, sources told Aajtak and India Today. Around 100 Indian soldiers had fought against

Chinese troops numbering over 350. While twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives, the number of casualties on the Chinese side is yet to be disclosed by PLA.The Galwan Valley incident started after 16 Bihar Regiment soldiers were ordered to ensure that the Chinese troops had abandoned an observation post. A small patrol team was sent to the location. The team found that the Chinese troops had not vacated the observation post with 10-12 soldiers still posted there despite the two countries reaching an agreement on the same. Another patrol team of 50 soldiers led by Colonel Santosh Babu was then sent to confront these Chinese troops.

While this was happening, the Chinese troops had already called for backup from the rear position in the Galwan Valley. Reinforcement of around 350 soldiers had arrived at the post. By the time India's second petrol team could reach the post, the area was already surrounded by Chinese troops.

The discussion between the patrol team and the Chinese troops turned violent. The 350 Chinese troops then joined the conflict outnumbering the Indian soldiers. Their first attack was on the 16 Bihar Regiment CO and Havildar Palani. After the CO went down, the Regiment attacked the Chinese ferociously despite being heavily outnumbered and stones raining from the higher reaches. The fight went on for over three hours, till late in the night, in which several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured.

Next morning, several bodies of Chinese soldiers were found lying in the open near the post. The bodies were shortly handed over to China. A total of around 100 troops took part in the operations from the Indian side, while the Chinese had over 350 people on the location. However, the 16 Bihar Regiment had managed to uproot the Chinese post at Patrolling Point 14.

