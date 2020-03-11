India Today Conclave 2020: Political stalwarts, policy catalysts come together to address rising global issues

On March 13 and 14, 2020, the India Today Conclave will witness legends from different spheres come together at the country's biggest ideas platform. This year, India Today Conclave brings national politicians like Nirmala Sitharaman, Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Nath, Yogi Adityanath as speakers. The speaker panel also includes eminent policy catalysts like KV Subramanian, General Bipin Rawat, Himanta Biswa Sarma, P Chidambaram to name a few.

Year 2019 through to 2020 till date has seen a lot of friction and turbulence in political, economic, and social communities, which needs to be discussed and analysed. A path for better solutions also needs to be created. India Today Conclave 2020, will join the dots in every sphere. Meet a wide range of top politicians, thinkers, economists, analysts, sports stars and artists who will deliberate and debate the conclave theme of MercuryRising in their respective fields. They will come together to calm, challenge and clarify.

The eminent panel will comprise top politicians and policy makers of India who will engage in conversations on the issues that are raising concern globally. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, will discuss 'the game plan for India on the road to $5 trillion'; Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi will share his views on whether 'the capital voters set a new agenda'. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament and a well-articulated orator has always been outspoken on other agendas apart from India. Here, he will share highlights on 'American Vertigo: The Trump Administration and its impact on the world'. Kamal Nath, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, will 'assess the state of the nation' while Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister, Assam and Kakoli Ghosh, TMC Member of Parliament, will talk on 'The fierce citizenship debate' at India Today Conclave 2020.

The leading policy catalysts of the country will also throw light on non-political pressing issues. Ranjan Gogoi, Former Chief Justice of India will speak on 'Democracy's Gavel: Indian Judiciary. The hope and the concern', Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) will talk on 'What will attract FDI back to India'. General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defense Staff, India will speak on 'Flags of honour: Integrating the Indian army for 21st century conflict. And new age battle fields'. The India Economy will also be discussed and analyzed factually by the current Chief Economic Advisor, KV Subramanian and the former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

With trade wars, drone attacks, wild fires, climate change, war threats, sliding economies, divisive elections, and rising inequity, none of the old ways of thinking hold good. The past is no longer a guide to the future. Both India and the world need bold, informed, passionate new thinking.

