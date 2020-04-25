India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 3 Live Streaming, Teams, When to Watch online at Aajtak

India Today PUBG Mobile League 2020 enters its third day today. The India Today League Invitational tournament will begin at 2 pm and run till April 26. Professionals as well as semi professionals will compete for cash prize worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Well known teams like TSM ENTITY, Orangerock, 8bit, SouL, Marcos Gaming, TeamIND, Team Tamilas and GodLike will compete in this championship. 16 matches will be played across a duration of 4 days. These matches will be played across 4 PUBG maps- Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

In order to catch this event live, you can go to the official India Today Gaming YouTube page or visit IndiaToday/Sports or AajTak. Yesterday's matches were won by TeamIND, Powerhouse and HYDRA. TeamIND won the secong consecutive chicken dinner.

Owing to the resiunding success of teh India Today FreeFire tournament, India Today plans to organise multiple sports events this year. This event comes at a time when smartphone usage and gaming is at its peak during coronavirus lockdown.

PUBG MOBILE is based on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an ojnline multiplayer battle royale game that came in 2017 and continues to have a strong fanbase since then. In this visually rich online game, upto 100 players are expected to located and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies and survive till the last enemy is dead.

Also Read: India Today PUBG Mobile League 2020: Check out date, time, cash prize, schedule

Also Read: India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 3 Schedule: Check out teams, maps, matches