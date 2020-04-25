India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 3 Schedule: Check out teams, maps, matches

Today is the third day of India Today League Invitational 2020 esports tournament for PUBG Mobile. The event will end tomorrow and the winner will receive prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Today's schedule is a follows:

Timing: 2 pm

Playing hours: 3-4 hours

No. of matches: 4

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

Team SouL took the first place on the first day itself with 61 points, 31 kills and 30 position points followed by TSM Entity (52 points), Fnatic (49 points), Celtz (43 points) and Powerhouse (43 points). Team Mayhem won the first match on Day 1 followed by Celtz, Fnatic and Powerhouse.

Day 2 proved to be filled with surprises as Team IND and Hydra Official shot to the first and second position, while Team SouL slipped to the 7th position. Hydra Official won the first two games on day 2 and Team IND won the rest two games. By the end of the day, Team IND stood first with 94 points, 35 kills and 59 place points, followed by Hydra Official (93 points), Orange Rock (87 points), TSM-Entity (79 points) and Power House (79 points).

PUBG MOBILE is the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an online multiplayer battle royale game published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Krafton Game Union. The mobile version is developed by Tencent Games. In the game, the players are required to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and survive till the last enemy is dead.

