BREAKING: IPL governing body to rethink sponsorship deals amid India-China stand-off

In the wake of 20 Indian soldiers being killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops, the governing body of Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to review its sponsorship deals. A meeting in this regard will be convened next week.

"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," a tweet on IPL's official Twitter handle said.

Notably, the 2020 version of IPL has been postponed in view of coronavirus pandemic.