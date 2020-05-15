International Family Day 2020: Wishes, messages, status and why it is celebrated

May 15 is celebrated as International Day of Families or International Family Day every year. This day was recognised by the UN General Assembly in 1993 to highlight the importance attached to family units by the international community. The UN regards this occasion as important because "this day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families."

The UN releases a specific theme surrounding this day every year. This year's theme has been decided keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis and how families are facing a huge change during the crisis, be it work from home, helping children or sharing responsibilities. This year's theme is "Families in Development: Copehagen& Beijing+ 25". Highlighting the reason behind this theme, the UN statement reads, "This year's 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action comes at a time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises."

In order to make this day special for all those family members, who are away from you, here are some wishes, messages and status that you can share:

Having a place to go- is a home. Having someone to love-is a family. Having both- is a blessing.

Happy International Family Day to you and your loved ones! Wishing you a lot of love and happiness. Hold on to each other, because you will always have your family, even when the world is falling apart.

Family is more than blood.

I can't imagine life without my family. All of you are everything for me.

There is no such thing as a perfect family. Everyone has problems; misunderstanding is a very common thing. But you will always have each other. Always try to be nice and kind to your family members. Happy International Day of Families.

Also read: Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, Whatsapp status, images, quotes, messages for your mom

Also read: Coronavirus live updates: Lockdown 4.0! Delhi reports 472 new cases in 1 day; India's COVID-19 tally-81,970