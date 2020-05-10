Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, Whatsapp status, images, quotes, messages for your mom

In India, Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 10 this year. The occasion is observed as an opportunity to express love and gratitude towards mothers for everything they do for their children and families selflessly. This day is a chance to tell our mothers that their support and importance in our lives cannot be fathomed. Mothers are our true confidants, reliable advisors, and constants from the time we come to this till they live to see us.

History behind Mother's Day

Mother's Day was first celebrated by the Greeks and the Romans in ancient times by worshipping Goddess Rhea and Cybelle. However, It is widely believed that celebrations is believed to have started first in the United States back in 1908, when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to mark the day in honour of her mother. Anna took it upon her and held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in West Virginia, three years after her death. Anna's mother was a peace activist who tended to the wounded soldiers during the American Civil War. Her mother was a founder of the Mother's Day Work Clubs as well that worked in the area of public health. It was her contribution towards the society and Anna's utmost respect and love for her mother, that led to the Mother's Day being declared as a national holiday by the American statesman and lawyer Woodrow Wilson.

Why we celebrate Mother's Day?

Mother's Day aims to celebrate and honour the countless sacrifices of our moms for us and our families. No words are enough to express our gratitude towards them. Even though one day is not enough to tell our mothers how important they are for us, you can make this day special for them by pampering them, acknowledge their contributions to your lives and tell your mothers how much you love and care about them.

When is Mother's Day celebrated?

Even though Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 10, the occasion is observed on different dates in several nations. In the UK, this day is observed on the fourth of Sunday in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Arab nations, the day is celebrated on March 21, whereas some catholic countries commemorate this occasion on the Virgin Mary Day. In Greece, this day is observed on February 2. However, many nations, including India celebrate Mother's Day on May 21.

How we celebrate Mother's Day

People thank their mothers by making cards, buying gifts, cooking for them, baking a cake, or taking them for an outing. However, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown this year, you can either make a lovely card for your mother with messages and quotes and post it on social media as a status note or send her a personal text or on Whatsapp.