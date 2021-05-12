International Nurses Day 2021: Wishes, images, theme and more

The International Nurses and Midwives Day is celebrated every year on May 12 globally to appreciate the nurses' efforts. This day is also marked as the anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.

As hospitalisations increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are playing a crucial role in taking care of each and every patient regardless of boundaries. Even if a patient needs immediate attention or just a few encouraging words, nurses are there for them round-the-clock.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 million more nurses and midwives are required by 2030 so that all countries can attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three on health and well-being.

Here are some messages, wishes, and quotes that you can share to express gratitude towards nurses

"In all cultures, the midwife's place is on the threshold of life, where intense human emotions, fear, hope, longing, triumph, and incredible physical power enable a new human being to emerge. Her vocation is unique."- Sheila Kitzinger

You warm the hearts of many with your kindness and compassion. You are a great nurse and wonderful person. Happy Nurses Day!

"The character of the nurses is as important as the knowledge she possesses."- Carolyn Javis

Your tender care, love and understanding has made a difference in lives of so many! Hope you have the same smiling day as you make of others!

"When a person decides to become a nurse, they make the most important decision of their libes. They choose to dedicate themselves to the care of others."- Margaret Harvey

Save one life and you're a hero. Save a hundred lives and you're a nurse.

"The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest."- William Osler

May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Happy Nurses Day!

"As a nurse, we have the opportunity to heal the heart, mind, soul and body of our patients, their families and ourselves. They may not remember your name but they will never forget the way you made them feel. "- Maya Angelou

Happy Nurses Day! Your caring ways brings a SMILE to those you help. You are truly appreciated!

"Speak tenderly; let there be kindness in your face, in your eyes, in your smile, in the warmth of your greeting. Always have a cheerful smile. Don't only give your care, but give your heart as well."- Mother Teresa

International Nursing Day images

International Nursing Day 2021 Theme

Theme of the World Nursing Day this year is 'A Vision for future healthcare'.

World nursing day 2021: Here's how Twitter thanked nurses

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik uploaded one of his previous artworks on Twitter. In this artwork, Pattnaik paid tribute to Florence Nightingale. Pattnaik shared his artwork and tweeted, "#InternationalNursesDay We salute our nurses for their tireless efforts during #COVID19Pandemic times... Tribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. One of my sand art."





#InternationalNursesDay We Salute our nurses for their tireless efforts during #COVID19Pandemic times....ðTribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. One of my SandArt . pic.twitter.com/d9gfb8hV2P â Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 12, 2021

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, BJP National Vice President Baijayat Jay Panda and Congress leader Rahul Gnadhi thanked the nurses for their contribution in these tough times.

#InternationalNursesDay#ThankYouNurses for going the extra mile in your efforts to nurse the world to health during #COVID19 ððð¼



Your commitment to provide efficient & effective care founded on professionalism, skills & deep compassion is awe inspiring. @MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/9hDT2dHyyJ â Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 12, 2021

On #NursesDay, we salute our Nurses for all their hardwork and sacrifices. Standing at the frontline, between the Covid menace and us, our Nurses have truly been caregivers. Thank you, #CoronaWarriors. pic.twitter.com/W8KOCmerSy â Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 12, 2021

My sincere gratitude to all the nurses who have worked with such diligence, going beyond their call of duty, working tirelessly to try & save each & every life. The nation & humanity are in your debt. On this occasion of International Nurses day I #ThankYouNurses ð pic.twitter.com/1nwHfVhzKs â Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 12, 2021

My wishes to those who are nursing away pain and suffering from this world. We salute your contribution and admire your altruistic spirit.



Thank you, Nurses. #InternationalNursesDay â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2021

#InternationalNursesDay is a special day to express gratitude to the nurses working round the clock to keep a strong fight against the pandemic. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families. pic.twitter.com/GQiC8mt9JQ â Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 12, 2021

On #InternationalNursesDay, i express deep gratitude to all our hardworking nurses for their tireless service & dedication to save human lives during this #COVID pandemic.

Heartfelt tributes to the nurses & frontline workers who have lost their lives in this war. pic.twitter.com/LSh0rRbKE4 â Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 12, 2021

United Nations also thanked nurses across the world for their dedication to care for others.

Amid #COVID19, nurses around the world are showing courage & dedication and suffering personal sacrifice to care for others.



Show solidarity on Wednesday's #InternationalNursesDay & every day. https://t.co/xiQBakGfpYpic.twitter.com/cVXpIXRuAD â United Nations (@UN) May 11, 2021

IPL team Punjab Kings also thanked nurses for their service and hailed them as 'silent heroes'.

To the silent heroes who work tirelessly and serve fearlessly ð©ââï¸



We are indebted to you ðð»#InternationalNursesDay#SaddaPunjabpic.twitter.com/q6qk5ibJln â Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 12, 2021

Also read: Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, greetings, quotes, images

Also read: 'Vaccinate yourself as soon as you can', says Virat Kohli; gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine