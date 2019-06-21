Business Today

International Yoga Day Live Updates: Yoga benefits must reach the poor, says PM Modi in Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kick-started the celebration of fifth International Yoga Day at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019: "I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga," says PM Modi

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kick-started the celebration of fifth International Yoga Day in Ranchi, which is hosting the main event this year. According to a government statement, over 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are practicing yoga with PM Modi in Ranchi today. Several leaders of PM Modi-led BJP have also joined the event across the country. In Delhi, the BJP is hosting around 300 yoga sessions, in which about 10 lakh people are expected to participate, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.Here are the latest updates on International Day of Yoga:

7:35am: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty performs Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.


7:33a.m: Yoga outside Parliament: Visuals of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with fellow MPs and parliament staff performing Yoga.

7:30a.m: In Nepal, people were seen doing yoga asanas in Janaki Temple premises in Janakpur.

7:26a.m: ITBP personnel perform yoga: Visuals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force performing yoga at an altitude of 19000 ft near OP Dorjila at minus 15 degrees Celsius.

7:22a.m: Amit Shah as well as Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar perform Yoga asanas in Rohtak, Haryana on Friday.


7:20a.m: Early Delhi Metro services: The Delhi metro services has started from the terminal stations of all lines at 4 a.m. today.

7:17a.m.PM Modi wishes people on the occasion of World Yoga Day by saying, "I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of  International Day of Yoga."

7:15a.m.Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first video performing asanas:  At Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi PM Modi was seen in full enthusiasm performing yoga asanas on the ocassion of fifth International Yoga Day.

