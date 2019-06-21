International Yoga Day Live Updates: Yoga benefits must reach the poor, says PM Modi in Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kick-started the celebration of fifth International Yoga Day in Ranchi, which is hosting the main event this year. According to a government statement, over 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are practicing yoga with PM Modi in Ranchi today. Several leaders of PM Modi-led BJP have also joined the event across the country. In Delhi, the BJP is hosting around 300 yoga sessions, in which about 10 lakh people are expected to participate, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.Here are the latest updates on International Day of Yoga:

7:35am: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty performs Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.





#Maharashtra: People perform Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai; Actor Shilpa Shetty also present. #InternationalDayofYogapic.twitter.com/tRV1J1nTTM â ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:33a.m: Yoga outside Parliament: Visuals of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with fellow MPs and parliament staff performing Yoga.

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with parliamentarians and parliament staff perform Yoga on #InternationalDayofYogapic.twitter.com/zUmLlXjQM3 â ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:30a.m: In Nepal, people were seen doing yoga asanas in Janaki Temple premises in Janakpur.

Nepal: People perform Yoga in Janaki Temple premises in Janakpur, at an event organised by the Embassy of India on 5th #InternationalDayofYogapic.twitter.com/qZvOkhIcno â ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:26a.m: ITBP personnel perform yoga: Visuals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force performing yoga at an altitude of 19000 ft near OP Dorjila at minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim: ITBP personnel perform yoga at an altitude of 19000 ft near OP Dorjila at minus 15 degrees Celsius temperature on #InternationalDayofYogapic.twitter.com/QAdfZQRa9A â ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:22a.m: Amit Shah as well as Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar perform Yoga asanas in Rohtak, Haryana on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana CM ML Khattar perform Yoga at Rohtak on #InternationalDayofYoga . pic.twitter.com/Qidq9WV5Rx â ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019





7:20a.m: Early Delhi Metro services: The Delhi metro services has started from the terminal stations of all lines at 4 a.m. today.

, "I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga."

7:15a.m.Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first video performing asanas: At Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi PM Modi was seen in full enthusiasm performing yoga asanas on the ocassion of fifth International Yoga Day.

#WATCH Jharkhand: PM Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga. https://t.co/uIIvg30dZ0 â ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

