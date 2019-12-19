IPL auction 2020: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive foreign buy; goes to KKR for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins emerged as the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL)2020) auction history on Thursday. The pacer was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a walloping Rs 15.50 crore at the ongoing 13th edition of IPL that kickstarted in Kolkata.

He had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore had engaged in an intense bidding war for Cummins before KKR outbid both the franchises.

Cummins surpassed the previous record of Ben Stokes who was the most expensive player in 2017 IPL auction season. Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 14.5 crore.

The Australian pacer has taken 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches with an economy of 6.78. He is currently the world's number one test bowler.

Cummins' compatriot Glenn Maxwell was sold to Kings Xi Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. South African player Chris Morris went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore. English all-rounder Sam Curran was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.50 crore.

As many as 338 cricketers (192 Indian, 146 overseas players) have gone under the hammer at IPL 2020 auction.

The participating teams in the much-anticipated IPL auction are Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

