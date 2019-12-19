IPL auction 2020 LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals bags Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 7.75 crore

Auctions for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start shortly in Kolkata, with several key cricket players in line to grab big pay cheques this year. As many as 338 cricketers (190 Indian, 148 overseas players) will go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction at a hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal. The list includes six new Indian players, Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Robin Bisht, Sanjay Yadav, Matthew Wade and Jake Weatherald, who have been added just ahead of the much-anticipated IPL auction today.

The participating teams are Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. As per the list released by the IPL administration recently, there are only 73 slots free with all the eight franchises. Out of this, they can only buy 29 foreign players. Among foreign players, 7 overseas players have opted for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore that includes Australia's Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, South African fast bowler Dale Steyn Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka's all-rounder Angelo Mathews. Among the capped Indian players, Robin Uthappa, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, has the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore, while 3 Indians are in the Rs 1 crore bracket and 9 Indians are in the Rs 50 Lakh bracket. Among uncapped players, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel. All of them have a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Josh Hazlewood only uncapped pacer bought

Josh Hazlewood was the only player to be bought among uncapped pacer who went under the hammer in Set 13 of IPL auction 2020. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore.

SRH bags Mitchell Marsh for Rs 2 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at his base price of Rs 2 crore. James Neesham went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh. Carlos Brathwaite, Rishi Dhawan and Ben Cutting went unsold in Set 12.

Hetmyer goes to DC, RR picks David Miller

Delhi Capitals buys Shimron Hetmyer for RS 7.75 crore. David Miller goes to Rajasthan Royals for his base price of Rs 75 lakh. Saurabh Tiwary was bought by Mumbai Indians at Rs 50 lakh. manoj Tiway, Evin Lewis, Martin Guptill and Colin Ingram went unsold in Set 11.

Yashasvi Jaiswal goes to RR

India Under-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, with base price of Rs 20 lakh, bought for Rs 2.40 crore by Rajasthan Royals at IPL auction 2020.

Teenage Afghan spinner goes unsold

14-year-old Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad went unsold in Set 10. Tamil Nadu's ace spinner Sai Kishore also goes unsold.

KXIP picks Ravi Bishnoi for 10 times his base price

Kings XI Punjab buys leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 2 crore. The player from Rajasthan bagged 10 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Uncapped spinner go under hammer in Set 10

KKR picks Tamil Nadu spinner M Siddharth for his base price for Rs 20 lakh. Spinner KC Cariappa goes unsold.

Kartik Tyagi sold to RR for Rs 1.3 crore

U-19 pacer Kartik Tyagi was sold to Rs 1.3 crore Rajasthan Royals, who outbid Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab bought Ishan Porel for Rs 20 lakh.

RR gets Anuj Rawat, KS Bharat goes to unsold

In Set 8, Anuj Rawat is the first players to be bought. Rajasthan Royals bagged him for Rs 80 lakh. Meanwhile, promising wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat went unsold.

KKR spends Rs 4 crore on Varun Chakravarthy

KKR buys spinner Varun Chakravarthy for Rs 4 crore in Set 7 of IPL auction 2020. He played for King XI Punjab last year, but hand to be benched after a few matches due to an injury.

SRH buys India U-19 captain Priyam Garg

Sunrisers Hyderabad goes for India's U-19 captain Priyam Garg after Virat Singh and buys him for Rs 1.9 crore.

Bidding for uncapped players in Set 6 underway

KKR buys uncapped Indian opener Rahul Tripathi for Rs 60 lakh. In their first bid, Sunrisers Hyderbad bags left-hand batsman Virat Singh for Rs 1.9 crore against a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

CSK buys Piyush Chawla for Rs 6.75 crore

Chennai Super Kings outbid Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab to bag Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. His base price was Rs 1 crore.

Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile sold for Rs 8 crore

After a fierce bidding war between MI and CSK, the defending champions bagged Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore.

Australian leggie Adam Zampa remains unsold

Adam Zampa, with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, remained unsold.

Leggie Piyush Chawla sold to Chennai Super Kings for whooping Rs 6.75 crore

.@ChennaiIPL - Happy to have Piyush Chawla in yellow this season? @Vivo_India#IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/bIQA6ACzLr â IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Indian leggie Piyush Chawla, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore. Chawla, who came at a base price of Rs 1 crore, received bid from Mumbai Indians, KXIP and CSK.

Sheldon Cottrell sold for Rs 8.50 crore

Phew! Apo konja neram mixture saapidalam! #SuperFam#SuperAuction#WhistlePodu ð¦ð https://t.co/NrPHY04n3G â Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019

West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell, who comes up at Rs 50 lakh, sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.50 crore. He has had a phenomenal year with the ball and bat.

Jaydev Unadkat goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the highest-paid Indian in the 2018 auction, goes for Rs 3 crore to the Rajasthan Royals. Among fast bowlers, Mohit Sharma and Dale Steyn went unsold in the auction.

West Indies Shai Hope goes unsold

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope - who scored a hundred and a fifty in the first ODI against India - goes unsold at IPL Auction. Hope (21), who plays all the three formats of cricket, is among the leading run scorer in calendar year 2019. He is also the fastest batsman for the West Indies, in terms of number of innings, to score 2,000 runs in ODIs.

English batsman Jason Roy goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore.

Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey is sold to Delhi Capitals for 2.4 crore.

Wicket-keeper batsman, South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and India's Naman Ojha, went unsold at the IPL Auction 2020.

Most expensive buys till now

Pat Cummins: 15.5 CR

Glenn Maxwell: 10.75 CR

Chris Morris: 10 CR

Sam Curran: 5.5 CR

Stuart Binny goes unsold

Stuart Binny, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, goes unsold as he fails to attract any bidders in the Indian Premier League auction.

Chris Morris sold to RCB after strong bidding

After bidding war between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Morris, with a base price of 1.50 crore, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore.

Sam Curran sold to CSK for Rs 5.50 crore

English all-rounder Sam Curran goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.50 crore.

Pat Cummins emerges as most expensive overseas player in IPL history; bags Rs 15.50 crore

.@KKRiders say HI to @patcummins30 ð®ðð @Vivo_India#IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/23jEGFaHKc â IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, base price of Rs 2 crore, is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore. He is now the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

After Yusuf Pathan, New Zealand allrounder Colin de Grandhomme goes unsold at the IPL Auction 2020.

Yusuf Pathan goes unsold: Yusuf Pathan goes unsold at the IPL Auction 2020.

English fast bowler Chris Woakes was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore.

Glenn Maxwell sold for Rs 10.75 crore to KXIP

After a strong fight between KXIP and DC, Australian attacking batsman Glenn Maxwell was sold to the Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. These were the two teams who have released him in the past.

3:50 PM: English batsman Jason Roy was next up under the hammer and was sold to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore.

3:47 PM: After some competitive bidding Australian attacking batsman Aaron Finch was sold to RCB for Rs 4.40 crore.

3:45 PM: Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari go unsold

Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold. Their base price was Rs 50 lakh.

3:45 PM: Robin Uthappa, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 300 crore.

3:43 PM: After some fierce bidding, England's Eoin Morgansold to KKR for Rs 5.25 crore.

3:42 PM: Chris Lynn sold at base price of Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Indians

Chris Lynn was the first player up for auction today. He was sold to Mumbai Indians at base price of Rs 2 crore.

3:40 PM: Last year, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India cricket team captain Virat Kohli was the richest player with a salary of Rs 17 crore. He was followed by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, Team India vice-captain (limited overs) Rohit Sharma and young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, at Rs 15 crore each.

3:35 PM: The Kings XI Punjab would be the busiest at the auctions as they have the maximum purse left while teams like star-packed Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will bid for only key players as they have limited slots to fill in.

3:30 PM: Ahead of the start of the 13th edition of IPL auction, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardena thanked the fans.

3:25 PM: Minutes to go for IPL 2020 auction!