Business Today
Irrfan Khan death news: Anand Mahindra quoted Bette Davis and said that acting and scripting should all be larger than life. He said that life didn't leave Khan but Khan left life behind

Irrfan Khan death: India Inc mourns untimely demise of 'actor par excellence'
Actor Irrfan Khan dies: PM Modi also mourned his death

Actor Irrfan Khan, popular for his roles in Indian as well as international films passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53. As news of his death broke, Khan's peers and fans took to Twitter to mourn the actor's untimely death. Who's who of India Inc also took to Twitter to mourn the death of the beloved actor.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra quoted Bette Davis to pay his tribute to Irrfan Khan. He said as Davis said, acting, scripting should all be larger than life. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw mourned his demise and said that his untimely death has left a huge void, while Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said that Khan will live forever through his films.

Anand Mahindra said, "Life hasn't left you, you just left life behind."

"So tragic and such a huge void created by his untimely death. RIP,"  said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

"Good bye Irrfan Khan .You'll live every day through your repertoire of films,"  said CP Gurnani

Ronnie Screwvala, Chairman of UpGrad said, "Actor par excellence - sense of humour and zest for living life to its fullest are what he will be remembered forever RIP."

"Very, very sad. He was an excellent actor," said Sanjiv Kapoor, former CSCO of Vistara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on Wednesday and said, "Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace." Railways and commerce minister Piyush Goyal also grieved the death of Irrfan Khan. "One of India's most versatile actors and a true gem of a person, my thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

Khan was battling neuroendocrine tumour. He was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday before succumbing to the tumour.

