Irrfan Khan death: India Inc mourns untimely demise of 'actor par excellence'

Actor Irrfan Khan, popular for his roles in Indian as well as international films passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53. As news of his death broke, Khan's peers and fans took to Twitter to mourn the actor's untimely death. Who's who of India Inc also took to Twitter to mourn the death of the beloved actor.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra quoted Bette Davis to pay his tribute to Irrfan Khan. He said as Davis said, acting, scripting should all be larger than life. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw mourned his demise and said that his untimely death has left a huge void, while Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said that Khan will live forever through his films.

Anand Mahindra said, "Life hasn't left you, you just left life behind."

One of actor Bette Davisâ best known quotes was: âActing should be bigger than life. Scripts should be bigger than life. It should all be bigger than life.â #IrfanKhan you were indeed much larger than life. Life hasnât left you; you just left life behind... R.I.P https://t.co/Z1JEtVqRY4 â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2020

"So tragic and such a huge void created by his untimely death. RIP," said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53, "Surrounded By Family" - so tragic n such a huge void created by his untimely death. RIP https://t.co/wiO6fHyLqC â Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 29, 2020

"Good bye Irrfan Khan .You'll live every day through your repertoire of films," said CP Gurnani

Good bye #Irffan Khan .You 'll live every day through your repertoire of https://t.co/vWJiVmw5Em me it is more personal .U helped my cousins' Govind & Rajesh Uttamchandani build @Syska_LED , largest & best known Consumer Brand .Many high impact campaigns https://t.co/zZ1iwWXWrU â CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) April 29, 2020

Ronnie Screwvala, Chairman of UpGrad said, "Actor par excellence - sense of humour and zest for living life to its fullest are what he will be remembered forever RIP."

Very very sad to hear of @irrfank passing - have only fondest of memories of many things we did together incl his last swan song Karwaan before he took ill. Actor par excellence - sense of humour and zest for living life to its fullest are what he will be remembered forever RIP â Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 29, 2020

"Very, very sad. He was an excellent actor," said Sanjiv Kapoor, former CSCO of Vistara.

Very, very sad. He was an excellent actor. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/hps45mgsbK â Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on Wednesday and said, "Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace." Railways and commerce minister Piyush Goyal also grieved the death of Irrfan Khan. "One of India's most versatile actors and a true gem of a person, my thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

Khan was battling neuroendocrine tumour. He was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday before succumbing to the tumour.

