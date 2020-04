The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are nearing 10,000 mark, including 400 deaths. The state reported 728 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 9,318. Among the total number of infected patients, as many as 1,388 have recovered.

