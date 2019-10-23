ITC launches world's most expensive chocolate priced at Rs 4.3 lakh per kg

ITC's luxury chocolate brand Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates has created history by launching world's most expensive chocolate. Fabelle along with Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini have created Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire - the most expensive chocolate, priced at Rs 4.3 lakh per kg.

The Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire has also been listed under Guinness World Records. The chocolate has broken the record of chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt's Le Madeline au Truffle's 2012 Guinness record. The Le Madeline au Truffle is a rare French Perogord truffle, with a price tag of $250 per piece (Rs 17,727.5).

What is Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire made of?

The chocolate is available in three variants. One variant contains toasted coconut ganache infused with Tahitian vanilla beans. The second variant is a blend of Ghana dark chocolate and Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee. The last variant includes St Dominique dark chocolate sourced from the 'extreme west'.

This world's most expensive chocolate will be encased in a hand-made wooden box, containing 15 truffles, each weighing 15 grams. The made-to-order box will be available at Rs 1 lakh inclusive all taxes.

About Chef Philippe Conticini

Philippe Conticini is a French chef who is widely known for his contribution to international contemporary gastronomy. Conticini has worked in several Michelin-starred restaurants--La Table d'Anvers, Petrossian in France. At present, he is the co-founder and head pastry chef of 'Pastry of Dreams'.

ITC Ltd launched luxury chocolate brand Fabelle in 2016. The ITC has been selling these chocolates only via old boutique stores in its luxury hotels.