JEE Advanced Result 2019: IIT Roorkee to declare result at 10 am; check scores on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) is all set to announce JEE Advanced Result today, June 14 at around 10 am. The result will be declared on the JEE Advanced's official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27, 2019.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Advanced Result 2019' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the result.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2019 result. Candidates will also receive text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission in the four year undergraduate courses in the IITs. This exam is conducted by the seven zonal IITs on a rotational basis as per the guidelines of IIT exam governing body - Joint Admission Board (JAB).

There are a total of 23 IITs in India with approximately 11,279 seats.

Apart from the admission in the IITs, candidates can also apply for admissions in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Rae Bareli (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and six ndian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the counselling dates after the results of JEE Advanced.

JoSAA would also be conducting the counselling for NITs and IIITs on the basis of the JEE Main 2019 scores.

Also read: IIT-Roorkee releases JEE Advanced admit card 2019; check at jeeadv.ac.in